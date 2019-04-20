Newsletter Signup Register / Login
5 members of Bad Lobster biker group arrested

By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested five boys aged 17 to 19 for reckless riding such as wavering across lanes and running red lights during an encounter on Aug 31 last year along a 1.4-kilometer stretch of road in Ebina City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police say this is just one incident in a series of provocative behavior by the gang riding minibikes. It’s not uncommon for Japanese teens to form biker gangs and enjoy being a nuisance, but what is uncommon about this group is their name: Bad Lobster.

The name, which is originally in katakana (Baddo Robusuta), is a play on the name of their city which contains the Japanese word “ebi” that refers to creatures of both the lobster and shrimp families. Considering the low intimidation factor of the word “shrimp” they wisely opted for the “lobster” definition.

English speakers might be thinking that this name would sound a lot more edgy when read and heard by Japanese people, much like how “Akuebi” might sound dark and mysterious to our own ears. However, reaction online would suggest that “Bad Lobster” is just as lame sounding to Japanese people as it is to us.

“LOL!”

“So they’re from Ebina… I get it.”

“That’s quite a pun boys.”

“It’s not terrible. It’d probably make a good name for a sports team.”

“So do they give their enemies food poisoning?”

“Bad Crayfish.”

“What is the difference between a lobster and a crayfish anyway?”

“They totally should have called themselves ‘Ebil Lobster.'”

“Well they do sound bad.”

“Cool!”

“Do they threaten people by saying, ‘Don’t you know I’m a Bad Lobster?!'”

“Do they rumble with the Tiger Prawns?”

“I’m a Bad Salmon.”

“Great, now I want to go to Red Lobster.”

Others pointed out that “Bad Crab” would have been a good choice because the English words “crab” and “club” are homonyms in Japanese. Of course, that wouldn’t fit in with the whole “ebi” pun since “kani” is the Japanese word for “crab.”

According to the investigation, Bad Lobster was formed to keep other bosozoku out of Ebina.

Source: Kanagawa Shimbun, Itai News

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

