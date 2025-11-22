5 men arrested over robbery of 2 Taiwanese men in Tokyo

Five men have been arrested after being accused of violently attacking two Taiwanese men in Tokyo in an attempt to steal a suitcase, police said Friday.

Yoshiki Miyashita, 23, and four others were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery resulting in injuries. They allegedly conspired and assaulted the Taiwanese men in their 30s and 40s using pepper spray and at least one iron pipe on a street in Chiyoda Ward on July 31.

Nothing was stolen as the victims resisted, according to the Tokyo police.

Miyashita and three others allegedly traveled from Osaka Prefecture in a rented vehicle and carried out the attack, while the other man is believed to have obtained the vehicle for them.

The vehicle was later found in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Adachi Ward. They emerged as suspects after the police investigated security camera footage.

© KYODO