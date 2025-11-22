5 men arrested over robbery of 2 Taiwanese men in Tokyo

Five men have been arrested after being accused of violently attacking two Taiwanese men in Tokyo in an attempt to steal a suitcase, police said Friday.
Yoshiki Miyashita, 23, and four others were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery resulting in injuries. They allegedly conspired and assaulted the Taiwanese men in their 30s and 40s using pepper spray and at least one iron pipe on a street in Chiyoda Ward on July 31.
Nothing was stolen as the victims resisted, according to the Tokyo police.
Miyashita and three others allegedly traveled from Osaka Prefecture in a rented vehicle and carried out the attack, while the other man is believed to have obtained the vehicle for them.
The vehicle was later found in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Adachi Ward. They emerged as suspects after the police investigated security camera footage.© KYODO
Legrande
Well Japan better hope this incident doesn't gain traction in Taiwan...pretty ironic considering the recent diplomatic situation.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
That's a lot of effort for one guys suitcase.
Makes over curious as to its contents. Does it not?
sakurasuki
5 young Japanese men (not foreigners) try to rob a foreigners (Taiwanese) and fail!
So narrative that being pushed by Japanese right wing where foreigners is dangerous in the first place just a pure hoax. Young Japanese is proven to be more dangerous from this fact.
@Japan Glimpsed
Incident occurred July 31, arrests made yesterday.
Chico3
I'm glad these thugs were caught and arrested. I'm sure there's more like them out there, but every bit of getting them off the streets helps. I'm glad the Taiwanese men resisted.
grc
Perhaps Taiwan should deploy wolf warriors
Fighto!
Despicable.
Considering Taiwanese citizens pretty much idolise Japan, and are super grateful of Japanese military protection, they should double the sentences of these street thugs.
Mr Kipling
Japanese crime gang? Taiwanese crime gang? Anyway 5 on 2 and lose is a major embarrassment.