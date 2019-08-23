5 parakeets stolen from pet store in Fukuoka Pref

Five large parakeets have been stolen from a pet store in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, including one designated as an endangered species, police said Friday. The value of the stolen birds is estimated at around 1.7 million yen.

The owner of Bird Center Asakura, located in the Hiramatsu district, reported to the police that five large parakeets were missing when he opened the store on Monday. He said one of the birds was an endangered species, the African Grey Parrot.

The parakeets were kept in 80-cm-tall cages which were also taken. Police said the door and window screen had been forced open.

Store owner Yasunori Tanaka told local media: “When I came to see the birds as usual, I was astonished to see they were gone along with the cages. I’m very worried if they’re still alive and hope I can get them all back safely.”

