5 women hurt by pepper spray after incident on train in Hyogo Prefecture

Five women were hurt by pepper spray after an incident aboard a train operating on the Hankyu Kobe Line in Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday night.

According to police and Hankyu Railway officials, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at Tsukaguchi Station, Kyodo News reported. A station employee called 110.

Police said the five women, ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, were taken to hospital to be treated for eye and throat pain.

Riki Aoki, a 33-year-old company employee, used the pepper spray, and was detained by police outside the station.

Witnesses said there had been some trouble between Aoki and another passenger before the incident. Aoki was quoted by police as saying he didn’t know the passenger he quarreled with after they bumped into each other on the crowded train.

Aoki told police he lost his temper and used the pepper spray on the other man but said he didn’t mean for anyone else to get hurt.

Police said Aoki told them he often carried a can of pepper spray for self-defense.

