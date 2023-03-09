Newsletter Signup Register / Login
5-year-old boy abused by mother’s boyfriend dies of injuries

TOKYO

A five-year-old boy who was abused by the 40-year-old boyfriend of his mother last month in Akiruno, Tokyo, has died of his injuries, police said Thursday.

Police said they will change the charge of assault against Hakuga Yamamoto to murder, after the boy died on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Yamamoto, of no fixed occupation, has admitted kicking the boy in the right thigh four times between 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. on Feb 22. After one kick, the boy hit his head against a refrigerator. When he got up, Yamamoto kicked him again.

The boy’s mother, who is in her 30s, called 119 after her son lost consciousness. The boy was taken to a hospital which later notified police about a possible case of child abuse. Police said the boy remained in a coma and never regained consciousness.

Police quoted Yamamoto as saying he got angry with the boy after he saw him taking money out of his mother’s wallet.

The boy’s mother told police Yamamoto had hit her son at least seven times, including slapping his face, to discipline him since late January.

Yamamoto and the boy’s mother met on an online video game site last year and he moved in with them in December.

