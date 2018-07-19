Newsletter Signup Register / Login
5-year-old boy fatally struck by car in Mito; driver arrested

MITO, Ibaraki

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after she struck a 5-year-old boy with her car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday along a national highway, local media reported. Police said Yuto Sakaba was staying at his grandfather’s house. He had gone outside to play by himself and was wandering on the road when he was hit by the car driven by Megumi Takahashi.

Yuto was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries soon after arrival.

Police said Takahashi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t see the boy.

Maybe he ran out in the street....it happens.

....it happens.

Right - so meh...

Just another innocent child sacrificed to the modern day Moloch - the automobile.

