5-year-old boy found dead in car with brother and father in Saitama Prefecture

A five-year-old boy was found dead in a parked car in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, along with his unconscious older brother and father in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, an employee of a store saw a man and two young boys slumped in the car in the store parking lot at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and called 119, NHK reported.

Police said traces of charcoal briquettes were found in the car, and the windows were sealed shut.

Police said the 5-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene, while his brother, of elementary school age, and their father, who is in his 30s, were unconscious. They were taken to hospital and were in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police said they will wait until the father has fully recovered before questioning him.

