5-year-old boy hit by police car on crossing last month dies

A 5-year-old boy who was hit by a police car while crossing a street in Tokyo on Aug 18 has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.

The boy, who had been in a coma since the accident, died at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

The boy was hit in front of JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward as he crossed the street while the green pedestrian signal was showing, Kyodo News reported. The police car, driven by a 51-year-old male sergeant, was on its way to conduct a drug test on a suspect. It went through the red light, with its siren sounding, and hit the boy. The driver was accompanied by a senior officer in the passenger seat.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the officer who was driving the car faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death.

© Japan Today/KYODO