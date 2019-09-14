Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5-year-old boy hit by police car on crossing last month dies

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 5-year-old boy who was hit by a police car while crossing a street in Tokyo on Aug 18 has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.

The boy, who had been in a coma since the accident, died at around 11:30  a.m. Friday, police said.

The boy was hit in front of JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward as he crossed the street while the green pedestrian signal was showing, Kyodo News reported. The police car, driven by a 51-year-old male sergeant, was on its way to conduct a drug test on a suspect. It went through the red light, with its siren sounding, and hit the boy. The driver was accompanied by a senior officer in the passenger seat.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the officer who was driving the car faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death.

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel