5-year-old boy hit, killed by car; driver arrested

A 66-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a five-year-old boy in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the boy, Hirota Ogawa, was walking alone on a crossing near his home when he was struck by a car driven by Michiyo Ogimi. The boy was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Ogimi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t see the boy, even though visibility was good at the time.

The crossing where the accident occurred has no lights and the white crossing marks have almost worn away.

