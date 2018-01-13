5-year-old boy hit, killed by car; driver arrested

A 66-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a five-year-old boy in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the boy, Hirota Ogawa, was walking alone on a crossing near his home when he was struck by a car driven by Michiyo Ogimi. The boy was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
Police said Ogimi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she didn’t see the boy, even though visibility was good at the time.
The crossing where the accident occurred has no lights and the white crossing marks have almost worn away.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Maria
A terrible incident, my heart goes out to this boy's family, and to the woman in the car.
Lots of questions, but first of all, visibility cannot have been good at 5:15pm. It is almost that now, and it is dusk.
The crossing was obviously not a fully functional crossing since it was not being maintained as one, so the boy was basically on a road, not a crossing.
And, yes, five years old, out on his own at dusk... Terribly sad.
Kabukilover
Quite: "The crossing where the accident occurred has no lights and the white crossing marks have almost worn away."
That exactly describes my crossing that I must use to get to my car park even day. I is a symbol of police indifference and Japanese bad driving.
The killer was a woman aged 66. Was it age or simply her life-long bad driving habits coming to fruition? Bad drivers are of all ages. The problem is not necessarily one of age but one of brains. My experience tells me that a huge part of the Japanese driving public is composed of morons.
My heartfelt condolences to the family who lost their child to this bad driver.
Bungle
In the dark, too.
gogogo
Why is a 5 year old walking by themselves?