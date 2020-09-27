Newsletter Signup Register / Login
5-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car on crossing; driver arrested

TOKYO

A five-year-old boy remained in a critical condition on Monday after he was hit by a car while he was with his mother on a crossing in Tokyo on Sunday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man driving the car has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has admitted going through a red light and hitting the boy as he and his mother crossed the street.

Police said the incident occurred at an intersection at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday along National Route 6 in Taito Ward. The car was turning right when it hit the child. The child sustained severe head injuries while the mother was uninjured.

The driver is a company employee from Ibaraki Prefecture.

Not a good read to start the day, I hope the kid gets through this.

