5-year-old girl abused by mother, grandmother

Police in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, say a 5-year-old girl is in hospital after being abused by her 26-year-old mother and her 47-year-old grandmother.
According to police, the two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of abuse and have admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said the grandmother, Akiko Fujio, who is a company employee, cut the girl’s cheek with a knife on Jan 9. The next day, the girl’s mother, Kumiko Fujio, who is unemployed, pressed her daughter's arm against a heater.
The abuse came to light when the girl when to a convenience store to buy some food at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. She only had 11 yen on her, was in her bare feet and shivering. The store employee noticed bruises on her face and feet and called police.
Police said the girl's injuries are not life-threatening. They quoted the suspects as saying they did it to discipline her because she kept wetting her bed and they didn’t like her table manners while eating.
Kumiko has two other daughters, aged 6 and 4. Although they showed no signs of having been abused, they have been taken into protective custody by child welfare authorities.
Police said Kumiko and her three daughters moved from Kobe last October to live with her mother. Kumiko’s two younger brothers also live in the house.© Japan Today
