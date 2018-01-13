Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5-year-old girl abused by mother, grandmother

4 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, say a 5-year-old girl is in hospital after being abused by her 26-year-old mother and her 47-year-old grandmother.

According to police, the two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of abuse and have admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said the grandmother, Akiko Fujio, who is a company employee, cut the girl’s cheek with a knife on Jan 9. The next day, the girl’s mother, Kumiko Fujio, who is unemployed, pressed her daughter's arm against a heater.

The abuse came to light when the girl when to a convenience store to buy some food at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. She only had 11 yen on her, was in her bare feet and shivering. The store employee noticed bruises on her face and feet and called police.

Police said the girl's injuries are not life-threatening. They quoted the suspects as saying they did it to discipline her because she kept wetting her bed and they didn’t like her table manners while eating.

Kumiko has two other daughters, aged 6 and 4. Although they showed no signs of having been abused, they have been taken into protective custody by child welfare authorities.

Police said Kumiko and her three daughters moved from Kobe last October to live with her mother. Kumiko’s two younger brothers also live in the house.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Animals lock them up.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

they did it to discipline her because she kept wetting her bed

Because THAT's how it work ! You goof !

The abuse came to light when the girl when to a convenience store to buy some food at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. She only had 11 yen on her, was in her bare feet and shivering.

It's just the middle of january, and we already have good candidates for worst parent and grand parent of the year ! Incredible !

5 ( +5 / -0 )

What a pair callous wenches! They should bring back the public stocks for these kinds of people. Set them up at Shibuya crossing and let the masses deal a suitable punishment.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

She was sent to the shops with 11 yen to get shopping1 WTF? what are you going to get with 11 yen? bubble gum? can some one help me out here? she has 3 daughters 4-5-6 years old, is this possible? once she has given birth, she must had got pregnant again, is this medically possible?. As for the bed wetting, the poor girl is possibly traumatised by the abuse her mum inflicted, no wonder she wets the bed! As or taking them into care, well done to the local authorities! i don't think any one in there right mind will object to that decision. We should also commend the shop assistant for bringing it to the attention of the police, if there action was not so prompt this girl, and her sisters the abuse would have had carried on.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

