5-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Yokohama

A five-year-old girl died after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Yokohama on Sunday, police said, adding they have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the car.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Ririka Otani, a resident of Naka Ward, was hit on the two-lane road, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was with her mother who was not injured. Ririka suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital about 90 minutes later.

Police said the driver, Takumi Shitate, a company employee from Tokyo’s Chofu City, has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death.

Visibility was good at the time of the accident. Police said Shitate, who was driving a rental car, told them he “took his eye of the road for a second” just before he hit the girl.

