Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

5-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Yokohama

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A five-year-old girl died after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Yokohama on Sunday, police said, adding they have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the car.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Ririka Otani, a resident of Naka Ward, was hit on the two-lane road, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was with her mother who was not injured. Ririka suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital about 90 minutes later.

Police said the driver, Takumi Shitate, a company employee from Tokyo’s Chofu City, has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death.

Visibility was good at the time of the accident. Police said Shitate, who was driving a rental car, told them he “took his eye of the road for a second” just before he hit the girl.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog