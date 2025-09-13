5-year-old girl dies, mother in critical condition after stabbing incident in home

A 34-year-old woman is suspected of fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter and then attempting to kill herself at their home in Ikeda City, Osaka Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the two were found in the living room on the first floor of their two-story home at around 6:20 p.m. Friday by a relative who had been upstairs, NHK reported. The relative called 119.

The woman and her daughter were taken to hospital but the child died just after 8 p.m. Police said she had a deep knife wound to her stomach.

The child’s mother also had a knife wound to her abdomen which police believe was self-inflicted. A bloodied knife was found in the room.

