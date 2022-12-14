Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

50-year-old man arrested after parents found dead at home

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents at their home on Tuesday.

According to police, the two bodies were found on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor went to a nearby koban (police box) to say there had been no contact with them for awhile, Kyodo News reported. Police said there were no external injuries on the bodies and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of their deaths. The couple were in their 70s.

The couple’s son, Yoshiro Shintani, whose occupation is unknown, was not at home when police arrived on Tuesday. He was located and detained in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Police said that between October 2021 and September this year, Shintani's parents had consulted with them on six occasions about their son assaulting them but declined to file any formal complaint. Police, however, issued a warning to Shintani.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Family murder of the day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Kobe,

You are right.

This site should introduce a new category called that because it does seem to happen a freakishly high basis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That’s an interesting paradox. The warning , issued by police, failed, because he killed his parents, but it also works, because he cannot repeat the murder of his parents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

