50-year-old man arrested for assaulting elementary school-aged daughter

Police in Ishikari City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his elementary school-aged daughter by hitting her head.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. Police said the man has admitted hitting his daughter’s head with the back of his left hand and said he did it while scolding her.

The mother, who was at home at the time, called police and said that her husband was being violent toward their daughter who is under 10. Police said the child was not injured.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the man was violent on a regular basis.

