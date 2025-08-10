 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

50-year-old man arrested for assaulting elementary school-aged daughter

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Ishikari City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his elementary school-aged daughter by hitting her head.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. Police said the man has admitted hitting his daughter’s head with the back of his left hand and said he did it while scolding her.

The mother, who was at home at the time, called police and said that her husband was being violent toward their daughter who is under 10. Police said the child was not injured.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the man was violent on a regular basis.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog