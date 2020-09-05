50-year-old man arrested for beating 20-year-old wife to death with fishing rod

Police in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally beat his 20-year-old wife with a fishing rod.

According to police, Masahiro Kono, who works as a taxi driver, called 119 on Friday morning and said he had beaten his wife on Thursday night and that she was unconscious and not breathing, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said Kono, who was arrested Friday night, has admitted to the charge and said he hit his wife’s face and legs with the fishing rod at around 11 p.m. on Thursday after they had an argument.

