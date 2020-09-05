50-year-old man arrested for beating 20-year-old wife to death with fishing rod

Police in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally beat his 20-year-old wife with a fishing rod.
According to police, Masahiro Kono, who works as a taxi driver, called 119 on Friday morning and said he had beaten his wife on Thursday night and that she was unconscious and not breathing, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Friday.
Police said Kono, who was arrested Friday night, has admitted to the charge and said he hit his wife’s face and legs with the fishing rod at around 11 p.m. on Thursday after they had an argument.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Do the hustle
I’d guess it’s not the first time this thug had beaten his young wife. Sadly though, it’s definitely the last.
No doubt a lot of people are confused about how he could beat her to death with a fishing rod. The telescopic rods are quite a daunting club when not extended.
Randy Johnson
Domestic violence has long been a serious issue in japan but it never truly garners any attention.
JerseyDevil
"fatally beat his 20-year-old wife with a fishing rod"
I noticed that older j men in Japan, and asia have younger wives, especially in places like Shizuoka This is age distance is rare in America, mainly because the parents or the women's peers usually do not condone it, unless he's a bonified sugar daddy.
P. Smith
Tragic. This guy now gets to face the Japanese “justice” system.
fuzzylogic
"he hit his wife’s face and legs with the fishing rod"
brutal...
Bernard Marx
Too bad he won't serve real time in a proper prison.
pudus
@Bernard
"Too bad he won't serve real time in a proper prison."
Yeah they coddle their kind he''l be out in 10 yrs or less.