50-year-old man arrested for beating 22-year-old ex-girlfriend

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the man punched the woman in the face at around 3 a.m. Saturday at her apartment and then left, local media reported. About an hour later, the woman went to a nearby police station and told them what had happened.

Police said the woman sustained minor facial injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk early Saturday morning and doesn’t know what he did.

