Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

50-year-old man arrested for beating 22-year-old ex-girlfriend

0 Comments
KUSHIRO

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the man punched the woman in the face at around 3 a.m. Saturday at her apartment and then left, local media reported. About an hour later, the woman went to a nearby police station and told them what had happened.

Police said the woman sustained minor facial injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk early Saturday morning and doesn’t know what he did.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

He was quoted by police as saying he was drunk early Saturday morning and doesn’t know what he did.

I think I heard that one before somewhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog