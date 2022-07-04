50-year-old man arrested for fatally beating 82-year-old mother

Police in Mitaka, Tokyo, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 82-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Yoshihiro Takahashi, of unknown occupation, has admitted to punching his mother Shina in the face several times in the second-floor living room of their house at around at dawn on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Takahashi called 110 at 8:30 a.m. and said his mother had lost consciousness.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Takahashi has so far given no motive for attacking his mother.

