Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

50-year-old man arrested for strangling father in Shiga

1 Comment
OTSU, Shiga

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old caregiver on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old father.

According to police, Tomoo Ito strangled his father Hiroshi with an electric appliance cord as he slept at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ito called 110 at 4:25 a.m. and said he had strangled his father.

Police said Ito has admitted to killing his father and quoted him as saying relations between his father and himself had been bad for a long time. The two lived alone.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

And the beat goes on. This is not even news anymore.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen