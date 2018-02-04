50-year-old man arrested for strangling father in Shiga

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old caregiver on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old father.

According to police, Tomoo Ito strangled his father Hiroshi with an electric appliance cord as he slept at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ito called 110 at 4:25 a.m. and said he had strangled his father.

Police said Ito has admitted to killing his father and quoted him as saying relations between his father and himself had been bad for a long time. The two lived alone.

