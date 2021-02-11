50-year-old man arrested for swindling ¥10 mil from women in ‘sugar daddy' scam

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly swindling several women out of more than 10 million yen.

Police said Toshiyuki Kamikura, of no fixed address or occupation, pretended to be an intermediary for a papa-katsu, or “sugar daddy,” agency that arranges for young women to engage in compensated dating with older men, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kamikura conned the victims into paying a deposit and told them there would be cancellation fees. However, he never introduced the women to any men.

Kamikura, who was arrested this week, is accused of swindling 1.3 million yen from one woman in her 30s between March and April in 2019 after meeting her on a social networking site.

The woman was quoted by police as saying, “When we decided to meet, Kamikura treated me to a meal, and I ended up trusting him from the beginning. He asked me to pay a deposit, which I did, but he never arranged for me to go on a date with any wealthy benefactor.”

Police believe Kamikura swindled more than 10 million yen from multiple women.

© Japan Today