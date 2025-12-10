 Japan Today
crime

50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abandoning parents' bodies for several years

SHIGA

Police in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents for several years in the garden of their home.

According to police, Kazuya Hashino has not said what happened to his parents who were in their 70s, Kyodo News reported.

The skeletal remains of the two bodies were found on Wednesday after police were called by welfare officials concerned that there had been no contact with Hashino’s parents for several years.

