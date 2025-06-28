50-year-old Russian woman found dead in Osaka apartment

A 50-year-old Russian woman has been found dead in her apartment in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, with marks on her face that look like she had been repeatedly punched, police said.

According to police, Elena Ito was found lying face up on her bed at around 10 p.m. Friday by her estranged husband, Kyodo News reported. Her husband called 110.

Police said Ito was declared dead at the scene. There was blood on Ito's face and multiple bruises and she had also vomited blood.

There were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked.

Ito lived alone. Her estranged husband, who is a Russian national, told police he had not been able to contact her for several days and went to her apartment to see if she was alright.

The apartment building is about 350 meters west of Osaka Metro Shitennoji-mae Yuhigaoka Station.

© Japan Today