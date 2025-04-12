 Japan Today
crime

50-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Tokushima apartment

0 Comments
TOKUSHIMA

Police in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, said that a woman who was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday had been dead for several days, according to an autopsy.

The body of Mami Kano, who lived alone, was found after her father called police and said he had not been able to contact his daughter for some time, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the apartment and found Kano dead from a knife wound to the back.

Police said her clothes were not in disarray, and there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment or that it had been ransacked.

Police said they are examining security camera footage in the area.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

