crime

51-year-old man arrested for spitting on woman’s face

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested an unemployed 51-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he spat on a woman’s face.

Riko Sato spat on a 48-year-old woman walking in Naka Ward at around 3 p.m. on Feb 16, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Sato has denied the charge, telling them he doesn’t recall the incident.

According to police reports, Sato has been in trouble with the law four times since February over his behavior. One incident was doe violating the waste management law by throwing garbage out of his apartment window.

"51-year-old man arrested for spitting on woman’s face"

Why is this news worthy?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Okay, so this guy has a pattern of misbehavior. What is next? Killing his neighbor and chopping them up in pieces and putting them in another neighbors mailbox? Put him in jail because he is a danger to society!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

