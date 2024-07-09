 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: yukkee/Pixta
crime

51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally beating mother

0 Comments
SHIGA

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 81-year-old mother at their home on Monday.

According to police, Ryuzaburo Kokubo, a construction worker, is accused of hitting his mother on the head with his fists at around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kokubo's wife called 119.

The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said Kokubo has admitted to beating his mother and quoted him as saying, “We had an argument and I lost my temper.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo