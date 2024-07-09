51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally beating mother

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 81-year-old mother at their home on Monday.

According to police, Ryuzaburo Kokubo, a construction worker, is accused of hitting his mother on the head with his fists at around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kokubo's wife called 119.

The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police said Kokubo has admitted to beating his mother and quoted him as saying, “We had an argument and I lost my temper.”

