Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

51-year-old man arrested over death of father

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

Police in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested an unemployed 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old father at their home.

Police said Kazufumi Ueda has admitted to killing his father Kiyoshi by stomping on his head on Sept 25, Fuji TV reported. Ueda was quoted by police as saying he got into a fight with his father over money.

Kiyoshi worked part-time as a local community association staff member. When he didn’t show for work on Sept 28, his office notified police who went to his home where they found his body lying on a futon, with a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ueda’s son was also at home when police arrived and he admitted to stomping on his father’s head after they argued.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another lazy slug attacks his parents because they won't give him any more money spend the rest of your life rotting in jail please

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic