51-year-old man arrested over death of father

Police in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested an unemployed 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old father at their home.

Police said Kazufumi Ueda has admitted to killing his father Kiyoshi by stomping on his head on Sept 25, Fuji TV reported. Ueda was quoted by police as saying he got into a fight with his father over money.

Kiyoshi worked part-time as a local community association staff member. When he didn’t show for work on Sept 28, his office notified police who went to his home where they found his body lying on a futon, with a head injury. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ueda’s son was also at home when police arrived and he admitted to stomping on his father’s head after they argued.

