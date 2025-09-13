51-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder

Police in Kasai City, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Masaki Ozaki is suspected of stabbing his mother Nobuko in the neck and arms on Sept 11, NTV reported.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Ozaki called police and said, "I killed my mother at home on the 11th of this month."

When police went to the house, they found Nobuko lying in the kitchen, with multiple stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Ozaki and his mother lived in the home alone, and that the two had come to police for advice about problems on several occasions in the past.

© Japan Today