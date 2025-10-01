51-year-old man arrested over murder of 33-year-old ex-girlfriend

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 33-year-old former girlfriend on Wednesday.

Police said Hiroshi Nagahisa, a self-employed man, is accused of killing Arisa Sato by stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen and other areas with a knife at his home between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, TV Asahi reported. Police said the victim had more than a dozen wounds to her body.

Nagahisa turned himself in at Hiraoka Police Station at around 1:35 p.m. and told officers he had stabbed someone. Police went to his residence and found Sato lying on the floor of the apartment. A kitchen knife with what appeared to be blood on it was found near the body.

Police quoted Nagahisa as saying,"We were having an argument. Then my emotions suddenly exploded, and I stabbed her with a knife with murderous intent."

According to police, Sato had consulted them at least five times since June 2022, reporting that Nagahisa had assaulted her. No injuries were reported in any of the cases. Police said Sato declined to file a criminal complaint so they verbally warned Nagahisa.

