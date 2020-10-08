Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

51-year-old man arrested over murder of wife, mother-in-law

NIIGATA

Police in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 51-year-old wife and his 80-year-old mother-in-law while they were asleep, and attempting to kill his son.

According to police, Osamu Kanezumi strangled his wife Sanae and her mother Fumiko Tsubaki at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said he also tried to kill his high school age son who was able to resist. The son got out of the house and called 110.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of Kanezumi’s wife and mother-in-law. Kanezumi was found unconscious after having slit his wrists and stabbed himself in the neck. He was taken to hospital where he was arrested on Thursday night.

Very sad. At least his son escaped.

Good now he can go spend a long time in jail..

