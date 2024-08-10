 Japan Today
crime

51-year-old man wanted on suspicion of killing father, injuring sister, found dead

GUNMA

A 51-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 92-year-old father and injuring his 55-year-old sister has been found dead in Gunma Prefecture, police said Sunday, adding they believe the man killed himself.

The body of Koichi Kigure was found in the water at Ayado dam near the Tone River in Showa town, Gunma Prefecture, by a dam employee at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, NHK reported. The site is about 18 kilometers from where Kigure’s car was found.

Police had been looking for Kigure since Aug 7 after he called 110 and said he had killed his father Koichi at their home in Minakami in the prefecture.

When police went to the home, they found the body of Kigure’s father, Tadashi, dead from knife wounds, and his sister unconscious from head injuries after being hit with a blunt object. She remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

