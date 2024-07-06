51-year-old woman arrested for attempting to kill her mother in Shimane Prefecture

Police in Hamada City, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her mother, who is in her 70s, at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, TV Asahi reported. The victim ran to a neighbor’s house, bleeding from a neck wound, and said her daughter had stabbed her with a kitchen knife. The neighbor immediately called 110.

When police arrived at the neighbor’s house, they found the victim collapsed with a knife wound to the right side of her neck. She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday.

Police went to the victim’s house and arrested her daughter, Masako Nakamura, on the spot. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found near the back door.

Police said Nakamura has remained silent since her arrest.

