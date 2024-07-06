51-year-old woman arrested for attempting to kill her mother in Shimane Prefecture

Police in Hamada City, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her mother, who is in her 70s, at their home.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, TV Asahi reported. The victim ran to a neighbor’s house, bleeding from a neck wound, and said her daughter had stabbed her with a kitchen knife. The neighbor immediately called 110.
When police arrived at the neighbor’s house, they found the victim collapsed with a knife wound to the right side of her neck. She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday.
Police went to the victim’s house and arrested her daughter, Masako Nakamura, on the spot. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found near the back door.
Police said Nakamura has remained silent since her arrest.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
Oh no, not again! What kind of dark forces drive this middle aged woman to attempt to kill her own mother. Yes, think about it, her own mummy.
I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again, we need far better social services in this country to help protect the vulnerable and those who are struggling or unable to care for their family members.