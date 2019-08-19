52-year-old man arrested after bodies of father, brother found in Yamanashi home

Police in Kitamura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his father and his older brother at their home.

According to police, the suspect, Kimihiko Mitsui, has admitted to the charge and said his father who was in his 80s and brother who was in his 50s had been dead since Aug 7.

The bodies, which bore no external signs of injury, were discovered on Aug 10 after welfare officials at the ward office notified police that they hadn’t heard from Mitsui’s father for some time. Police said an autopsy will be conducted on both men to determine the cause of death.

Mitsui, who had been living in a car, was picked up on Saturday night.

