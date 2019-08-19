Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

52-year-old man arrested after bodies of father, brother found in Yamanashi home

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

Police in Kitamura, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his father and his older brother at their home.

According to police, the suspect, Kimihiko Mitsui, has admitted to the charge and said his father who was in his 80s and brother who was in his 50s had been dead since Aug 7.

The bodies, which bore no external signs of injury, were discovered on Aug 10 after welfare officials at the ward office notified police that they hadn’t heard from Mitsui’s father for some time. Police said an autopsy will be conducted on both men to determine the cause of death.

Mitsui, who had been living in a car, was picked up on Saturday night.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo