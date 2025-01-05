 Japan Today
52-year-old man arrested after body of emaciated mother found at home

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 52-year-old man for failing to take his 78-year-old mother to a hospital or receive any sort of medical care despite her being bedridden.

According to police, Hirotaka Teshima, a company employee, disregarded the health of his mother, Makiko Teshima, at their home, despite her being unable to eat and being bedridden between late November and the end of December last year, TBS reported.

On Jan 2, Teshima called 110, saying, "I want to complete the procedures for my mother's death." 

Police who visited the house found Makiko, whose body was in an emaciated state, lying on her back on a futon. An autopsy revealed that she had been dead for about a week, but the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Police quoted Teshima as saying, "It's true I didn’t provide the necessary care for my mother, but I didn’t take her to a hospital because she refused to go.

2 Comments
It’s the story that keeps coming back. Seriously, every week there’s an article about an elderly relative whose body has been kept in a house somewhere, usually while the family continues to collect their pension.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

In this case, the son didn’t have time to collect his mother’s next pension payment in February this year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

