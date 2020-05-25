52-year-old man arrested after mother’s body found at home

Police in Yamanashi City, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 88-year-old mother by failing to report her death.

According to police, Shinichi Harafuji called 119 at around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday and said his mother was dead at their house, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Harafuji told them his mother, Mitsuyo, had died on May 18, and that he didn’t know what to do.

There were no signs of external injury on the woman’s boy, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

