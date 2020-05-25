Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

52-year-old man arrested after mother’s body found at home

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

Police in Yamanashi City, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 88-year-old mother by failing to report her death.

According to police, Shinichi Harafuji called 119 at around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday and said his mother was dead at their house, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Police said Harafuji told them his mother, Mitsuyo, had died on May 18, and that he didn’t know what to do. 

There were no signs of external injury on the woman’s boy, police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Adventures

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa Is The Perfect Post-Isolation Getaway

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo