crime

52-year-old man arrested for assaulting 11-year-old son

TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 11-year-old son by grabbing him by the hair and pulling him down, then pulling his ear, causing injuries.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. at the family’s home on Dec 21, TBS reported. Police said the boy suffered injuries that will take about 10 days to heal, according to doctors.

A child consultation center contacted Takamatsu Kita Police Station on Tuesday to report a possible case of child abuse.

Police said the boy’s father has denied abusing his Sona and quoted him as saying, “I just grabbed this clothes.”

