52-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of 24-year-old son

Police in Sennan City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed his 24-year-old son’s face with a bread knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Sankei Shimbun reported that Tomotaka Tsuyama, a company employee, called 119 after attacking his son, who is unemployed and lives with him.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with wounds that will take about a month to heal.

Police said Tsuyama, who was intoxicated at the time, has admitted trying to kill his son and quoted him as saying “I wanted to commit suicide after killing my son but couldn't.”

