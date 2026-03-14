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52-year-old man arrested for attempting to rob woman in Osaka mall parking space

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OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man for threatening a woman with a knife and attempting to rob her in the parking area of a shopping mall.

Police said the man, Osamu Tanaka, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, "I wanted money."

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on the 4th floor of the Tennoji MIO shopping complex in Tennoji Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The 52-year-old woman was getting into her car when Tanaka suddenly appeared from behind, grabbed her, and threatened her with a knife held close to her face, saying, "Don't make a fuss."

The woman resisted by grabbing the knife, sustaining an injury to her right hand. Tanaka tried to run away but the woman held onto him and a passersby helped to subdue him until police arrived.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury to her hand.

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The woman resisted by grabbing the knife, sustaining an injury to her right hand. Tanaka tried to run away but the woman held onto him and a passersby helped to subdue him until police arrived.

52 year old man try to rob 52 year old woman, however end up unsuccessfully.

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