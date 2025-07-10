 Japan Today
crime

52-year-old man arrested over death of older brother

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 57-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, Kazuhiro Takahashi is accused of kicking his brother Masahiro in the head and back for about three hours from 10 a.m. on Thursday at their two-story house in Adachi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Kazuhiro and his brother lived together but on different floors due to a longstanding disagreement. On Thursday, Kazuhiro became angry that Masahiro had stayed on the first floor, which Kazuhiro mainly used, for a long time, using the kitchen.

After Kazuhiro noticed that Masahiro was unresponsive, he called 119. Masahiro was taken to hospital, but was confirmed dead.

