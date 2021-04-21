Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

52-year-old man arrested over older brother’s murder

HIROSHIMA

Police in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old brother.

According to police, Koichi Hiraoka stabbed his brother Yoshikazu, a company employee, at his home at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim’s wife found him collapsed on the floor near the entrance and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had been stabbed in the chest several times.

Police said Koichi had assaulted Yoshikazu’s 25-year-old son on Monday night and that Yoshikazu had gone over to Koichi’s home next door on Tuesday to have it out with him. Police said Koichi admitted stabbing his brother after they had an argument but denied intent to kill.

If you stab someone, you either know or should know that it will cause grievous bodily harm or death.

