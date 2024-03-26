Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

52-year-old man indicted for raping teenage daughter from 2013 to 2016

TOYAMA

The Toyama District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 52-year-old man for allegedly raping his teenage daughter at their home in Kurobe City between 2013 and 2016.

According to the indictment, Koji Daimon sexually abused his daughter, Riho Fukuyama, at least eight times while her mother was away, starting around the summer of her second year of junior high school, local media reported. Daimon was arrested earlier this month and indicted on Tuesday.

The defendant has remained silent during the police investigation, prosecutors said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Riho, now 24, discussed her ordeal and said, “I feel like the hands of the clock are finally starting to move little by little,” adding she hoped that by going public, it might to help others who have been sexually assaulted.

Speaking about her father, she said “I saw no remorse from him and I felt I like I was betrayed. Blood ties are never broken, so it can be painful to be in a situation like this. Now that I've come this far, I want him to be prosecuted and for him to face up to the seriousness of his crimes.”

