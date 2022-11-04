52-year-old woman arrested over death of 90-year-old mother

Police in Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 90-year-old mother with whom she lived.

According to police, the suspect called 119 at around 4:50 a.m. on Friday and said that her mother had lost consciousness, Kyodo News reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The hospital contacted police after doctors noticed bruises on the woman’s face.

Police said the daughter has admitted to punching her mother in the face earlier in the week but has so far given no motive.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the mother's death.

