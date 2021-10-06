Newsletter Signup Register / Login
52-year-old woman arrested over mother’s murder

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 81-year-old mother by stabbing her multiple times with a knife.

Police said the woman, whose name had not been released, has admitted to killing her mother at their home in Kita Ward on Monday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim had knife wounds in the back of her head, back and upper body.

Police were alerted by a neighbor on Monday. When they arrived at the apartment, they found the mother covered in blood, lying on a futon. The suspect was present, with a bloodied kitchen knife.

According to reports from Akabane Police Station, the suspect lived alone with her mother and was an outpatient receiving treatment for schizophrenia at a hospital.

Police said the victim had knife wounds in the back of her head, back and upper body.

That is terrible. The repeated stabbing suggests incredible repressed anger and resentment. Sorry for the victim.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Today’s story of trending INTRA_FAMILY VIOLENCE AND UNTREATED MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES IN JAPAN:

According to reports from Akabane Police Station, the suspect lived alone with her mother and was an outpatient receiving treatment for schizophrenia at a hospital.” -
0 ( +0 / -0 )

May she “Rest in Peace” poor soul and offering “Condolences” to any other, grieving family members & friends.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said the mammy had knife wounds in the back of her head, back and upper body.

a monstrosity, now a haunted "home" eerie

0 ( +0 / -0 )

