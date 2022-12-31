53-year-old man arrested for beating 82-year-old mother to death with his fists

Police in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 82-year-old mother by beating her with his fists.

Police said Shintaro Takashima is accused of killing his mother at their home at around 12:10 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Takashima has admitted punching his mother Mitsuko in the face with his fists several times but denied intent to kill.

After assaulting his mother, Takashima called 119 and said his mother had died. Ambulance personnel arrived and found Mitsuko lying in her bedroom on the second floor of the house. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The hospital called police after doctors found several bruises on Mitsuko’s face.

Police quoted Takashima as saying he had been quarreling a lot with his mother recently and he lost his temper.

