53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing 80-year-old bedridden mother

Police in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old bedridden mother with whom he lived.

Police said Shinichi Tokito is accused of fatally assaulting his mother, Katsumi, on Nov 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tokito called 119 at 4:40 p.m. and said his mother was not breathing and her body was cold.

An ambulance was dispatched to their home and Katsumi was found lying in her futon, with injuries to her head and abdomen. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared she had been dead for several hours. An autopsy conducted the following day determined the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock.

Police said Tokito has denied assaulting his mother, saying he did not use any violence against her.

Katsumi was certified as requiring level 1 nursing care, and was being cared for by her son.

During police questioning, Shinichi said that after returning home, he prepared dinner and called out to his mother, but there was no response.

