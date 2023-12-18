Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

53-year-old woman arrested for assaulting husband

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she beat her husband who is in his 60s, at their apartment on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at the couple’s home in Toyohira Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman is accused of punching her husband several times in the face.

The man ran outside and asked a passerby to call the police. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose.

Police said the woman has admitted assaulting her husband and arrested her on Sunday morning. She was quoted as saying she had been dissatisfied with her husband’s attitude for many years.

The man ran outside and asked a passerby to call the police. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose.

One can only hope for a fair trial.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Women can't live with them and can't live without them. Just invite them over if you once in awhile.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

