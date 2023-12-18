53-year-old woman arrested for assaulting husband

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after she beat her husband who is in his 60s, at their apartment on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at the couple’s home in Toyohira Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman is accused of punching her husband several times in the face.

The man ran outside and asked a passerby to call the police. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose.

Police said the woman has admitted assaulting her husband and arrested her on Sunday morning. She was quoted as saying she had been dissatisfied with her husband’s attitude for many years.

