crime

53-year-old woman arrested over murder of 68-year-old mother-in-law

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 68-year-old mother-in-law at their house.

According to police, Tomoko Watanabe is accused of killing her mother-in-law sometime around April 22 and hiding the body beneath the floor boards in the kitchen, TV Asahi reported.

Watanabe and her husband have lived with the victim for about nine years, police said. After his mother went missing, Watanabe’s husband and his sister looked for her and found the body under the kitchen floor.

Police arrested Watanabe’s wife on Friday, adding she has admitted to hiding the body. Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

