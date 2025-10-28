 Japan Today
crime

54-year-old man arrested for having sex with 12-year-old girl he met online

HYOGO

Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of having sex with a 12-year-old junior high school girl he met on social media.

Police said Hirokazu Matsuyama, a company employee from Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture, is accused of having sex with the girl, who lives in another prefecture, at a hotel in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, on July 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is also accused of violating the Child Pornography Act after he took photos of the girl in the nude.

According to police, Matsuyama met the girl online and sent her a message on Instagram in May of this year asking "Do you need money?" After exchanging messages several times, the two met up at a cafe in Hirakata City, Osaka Prefecture, on the morning of July 21. Matsuyama took the girl to a hotel in Higashiosaka City.

Police said the incident came to light on Oct 7 after Matsuyama became involved in a dispute with a woman over voyeurism at the Kobe Sannomiya Hankyu Building. Police inspected the contents of his cell phone and found images of the 12-year-old girl and other under-age girls as well.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

