crime

54-year-old man arrested over murder of 81-year-old father

SAITAMA

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Taisaku Sato has admitted to stabbing his father several times in the stomach at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Sato called 110 and said he had stabbed his father after they had a heated argument.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sato lived with his older sister and his father. His sister was out at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said they are questioning Sato on what he and his father were arguing about.

