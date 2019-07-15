54-year-old woman arrested for abandoning body of mother in Fukui

Police in Fukui City said Monday they have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 81-year-old mother.

Police said Kaori Nakatani, who works as a nursery school teacher, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, on Saturday, a neighbor of Reiko Nakatani ― who lived alone ― contacted a welfare center which had been providing support to her and said that Reiko had not been seen for some time.

A welfare center official and police visited Reiko’s home and found the body, which had no external signs of injury, police said. An autopsy revealed that the woman had been dead for two to three months.

Nakatani lived with her mother until February. Her father had died in January. She was quoted by police as saying she knew her mother had died.

