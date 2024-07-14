54-year-old woman found dead at home; mother in her 70s unconscious

A 54-year-old woman was found dead and her mother in her 70s unconscious in their apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, police said.

Police said they received a call from a relative of the family, in which the woman in her 70s said, “I strangled my daughter,” Kyodo News reported. The relative called police who rushed to apartment at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the daughter, Mayumi Nishikori, dead, and her mother unconscious in the same room.

The front door was locked and there were no signs that anyone had broken in.

Police believe the mother killed her daughter and then tried to kill herself but did not specify the method. They said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today