 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

54-year-old woman found dead at home; mother in her 70s unconscious

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A 54-year-old woman was found dead and her mother in her 70s unconscious in their apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, police said.

Police said they received a call from a relative of the family, in which the woman in her 70s said, “I strangled my daughter,” Kyodo News reported. The relative called police who rushed to apartment at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the daughter, Mayumi Nishikori, dead, and her mother unconscious in the same room. 

The front door was locked and there were no signs that anyone had broken in. 

Police believe the mother killed her daughter and then tried to kill herself but did not specify the method. They said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog